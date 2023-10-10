'National Debate Fest-2023' at JU on Thursday - Dainikshiksha

'National Debate Fest-2023' at JU on Thursday

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A four-day 'National Debate Fest-2023' will begin on Thursday at Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus.

With the slogan "Shobdo bane Sajao Tomar Cintaroner Shlok", Jahangirnagar University Debate Organization (JUDO) is going to organize the contest.

Convener of the festival and JUDO President Nur Hossain Bindu disclosed the event at a press conference held at the common room of the JU Teacher-Student Centre this afternoon.

A total of 104 teams from different universities, schools and colleges across the country will participate in the contest, said Bindu.

Image: collected

This year, inter-school, inter-university and inter-college debate competitions will be held on October 12, 13 and 14 respectively.

The final round of each category and the prize giving ceremony of the festival will be held at Selim Al Deen Muktamanch of the university on October 15.

General Secretary of JUDO Taposhi Dey Prapti, Co-Conveners of the fest Tahmid Al Raian, Sahara Aktar Lima and Farim Ahsan and Press and Media Secretary Tamzid Al Hasan were present, among others, at the press conference.source: BSS

