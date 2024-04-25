New Appellate Division Judges take oath - Dainikshiksha

New Appellate Division Judges take oath

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: The newly appointed judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) took oath this morning.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan formally administered the oath of office to the three newly appointed judges at 10.30am at the Supreme Court judges' lounge.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday made the appointments in line with Article 95 (1) of the Constitution, by elevating them from the High Court Division to the Appellate Division.

The three new apex court judges are - Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

With the new appointments, the total number of judges at the Appellate Division is now eight. source: BSS

‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market Settle disputes through dialogue, say 'no' to wars: PM Hasina at UNESCAP meet - dainik shiksha Settle disputes through dialogue, say 'no' to wars: PM Hasina at UNESCAP meet Severe Heatwave: Patient overload, insufficient facilities exacerbate health crisis in Khulna - dainik shiksha Severe Heatwave: Patient overload, insufficient facilities exacerbate health crisis in Khulna Heatwave alert extended in Bangladesh for 72 hours - dainik shiksha Heatwave alert extended in Bangladesh for 72 hours 288 members of Myanmar’s security forces sent back from Bangladesh - dainik shiksha 288 members of Myanmar’s security forces sent back from Bangladesh New Appellate Division Judges take oath - dainik shiksha New Appellate Division Judges take oath CUET students stage protests blocking highway - dainik shiksha CUET students stage protests blocking highway Dhaka’s air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups - dainik shiksha Dhaka’s air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.003026008605957