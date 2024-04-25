New Appellate Division Judges take oath - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: The newly appointed judges of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) took oath this morning.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan formally administered the oath of office to the three newly appointed judges at 10.30am at the Supreme Court judges' lounge.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday made the appointments in line with Article 95 (1) of the Constitution, by elevating them from the High Court Division to the Appellate Division.

The three new apex court judges are - Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

With the new appointments, the total number of judges at the Appellate Division is now eight. source: BSS