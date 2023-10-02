NSU, UTAS forge academic partnership for joint PhD program - Dainikshiksha

North South University (NSU) and the University of Tasmania (UTAS) have officially inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) solidifying their commitment to academic collaboration and research partnerships. The MOU signing ceremony took place in Hobart, Australia on Friday last (September 29) bringing together distinguished representatives from both institutions to celebrate this significant milestone.

NSU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Atiqul Islam and the Executive Dean, Professor Stuart Crispin from the University of Tasmania signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, said a press release on Monday.

In a virtual presence, the event also saw the participation from both NSU and UTAS. Dr. Katherine Li, Director of External Affairs, and Assistant Director Dr. Hasanuzzaman were among the NSU representatives, while UTAS was represented by Julie Henderson, Director of Strategy and Business Development for the College of Business and Economics, and Tyler Brun, International Engagement Officer.

Professor Atiqul Islam expressed his enthusiasm about the potential of this collaboration. He emphasized that ‘this partnership with the University of Tasmania marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing our students with global opportunities and enhancing the quality of education and research at NSU.’

The collaboration between NSU and UTAS is anticipated to unlock new horizons for doctoral candidates, elevating the global standing and reputation of both institutions while also contributing significantly to the enrichment of the global knowledge base.