NSU VC makes courtesy call on Mayor of Miyazaki - Dainikshiksha

NSU VC makes courtesy call on Mayor of Miyazaki

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The Vice-Chancellor of North South University, Professor Atiqul Islam, and Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah, Director of the Career and Placement Center (CPC), visited the Mayor of Miyazaki City in Japan on Tuesday. During the meeting, Professor Atiqul Islam invited the Mayor to visit NSU, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in education and research.

Professor Atiqul Islam, conveyed appreciation and gratitude for the invitation extended by the Mayor of Miyazaki City. He extended an open invitation to witness NSU's commitment to education, research, and international cooperation, aiming to build bridges of knowledge and understanding between nations for a brighter future, said a press release on Tuesday (26 September). 

Furthermore, Vice-President of the Miyazaki University Professor Keisuke Murakami;  Associate Professor Kenichi ITO;  Assistant Professor Yasunori YANO; Special Lecturer Yuki Morishita;  Special Assistant Professor Sina SARDER; and Ms. Tomoyo KUROZUMI from JICA Kyushu, also joined the meeting with the Mayor of Miyazaki.

The visit included notable scholars from the, such as  Professor Mohammad Khasro Miah expressed the outstanding success of B-MEET, highlighting how it operates to enable ICT engineering employment and the mutual benefits it brings to Japan and Bangladesh. He also highlighted international academic collaboration, bringing diverse perspectives on education and research between North-South and Miyazaki University.

As a symbol of international cooperation in education and research, NSU has been facilitating the B-JET (Bangladesh Japan ICT Engineers' Training Program) and B-MEET (Bangladesh-Miyazaki ICT Engineers Educational Training) projects, operating from the B-JET Centre with technical support provided by JICA. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in NSU's partnership with Miyazaki University in Japan.

 

