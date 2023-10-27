PM Hasina highlights AL’s struggles to restore democracy - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted Bangladesh Awami League’s struggles to restore democracy in Bangladesh and creating a conducive environment for free and fair elections during a discussion with European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.

She also spoke about establishing an independent Election Commission, photo ID/biometric information-based voter list, and transparent ballot boxes.

The issues were discussed when the European Commissioner for International Partnerships called on the prime minister at her hotel suite in Brussels recently.

Urpilainen hoped that the upcoming general election in Bangladesh would be held in a free and fair environment, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

The European Commissioner lauded the celebration of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-EU partnership and expressed EU’s commitment to further deepen this relationship.

Urpilainen also underscored potential areas of cooperation in energy transition, digital infrastructure, transport corridors, human capital development and decent work.

Prime Minister Hasina thanked the EU for its continued support to Bangladesh’s socio-economic development, particularly in green transition, education and skill development.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, among others, were present at the discussion.source: UNB