Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference today to apprise the media of the outcome of her recent three-day official visit to Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

"The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at 3.30pm on Tuesday ," said Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim yesterday.

The Premier returned home from Brussels after attending the Global Gateway Forum conference on October 25-26.source: BSS