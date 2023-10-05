Poet Asad Chowdhury passes away - Dainikshiksha

Ekushey Padak-winning poet, noted media personality and valiant Freedom Fighter Poet Asad Chowdhury died of old-age complications while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Toronto, Canada on Thursday.

He was 80.

Asad Chowdhury had been suffering from blood cancer since November last.

After his ailment, he was admitted to Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto in June last year. He had been living in Canada with his family members for last few years.

Asad Chowdhury was born at Ulania of Mehendiganj upazila under Barishal district on February 11 in 1943.

He was a poet, writer, translator, radio and television personality and journalist, as well as a cultural activist in Bangladesh.

He won Ekushey Padak in 2013 and Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1987. Chowdhury completed his master's degree in Bengali in 1964 from the University of Dhaka. He started his profession as a lecturer in Bengali language and literature at Brahmanbaria College in 1973.

During the Liberation War of Bangladesh, he was a contributor and broadcaster of Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra in Kolkata. He was also an assistant editor in "The Joybangla" (Kalkata, 1971) and in "The Daily Janapada" (Dhaka, February 1973).

Chowdhury was a correspondent for The Daily Purbodesh from 1968 to 1971.

He served as the director at the Bangla Academy, Dhaka and worked as an editor at the Bengali service of Deutsche Welle after his retirement.

Chowdhury was a life member of the Asiatic Society of Bangladesh and a fellow of Bangla Academy, Dhaka.His notable collections of poems include Tabak Deya Pan, Bitto Nai Besat Nai, Ekka Dokka, Joler Madhye Lekhajokha, Je Pare Paruk, Modhya Math Theke, Megher Julum Pakhir Julum, Nadio Bibastro Hoy, Premer Kabita, Batash Jemon Parichito, Brishtir Sansare Ami Keo Noi and others. source: BSS