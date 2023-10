Murals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Atish Dipankar were inaugurated at the under construction Atish Dipankar Hall on the Chattogram University (CU) campus yesterday.

CU vice-chancellor Professor Dr. Shireen Akhtar inaugurated the portraits as the chief guest after a brief discussion held at Atish Dipankar Hall.

Image: collected

Atish Dipankar Hall Provost Professor Dr Gyan Ratna Sraman presided over the function while Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Benu Kumar Dey addressed it as the special guest.