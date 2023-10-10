Presence in govt primary school increase after Covid-19 in Khulna div - Dainikshiksha

Presence at government primary schools in Khulna division has increased for giving a monthly stipend and expenses for uniform to all the students.

With a view to increase the attendance of the students of primary school, a monthly stipend of Tk 150 and Tk 1,000 to each student for buying uniforms is being distributed by the government.



Md. Moslem Uddin, Divisional Deputy Director of the Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) told BSS today, despite the interruption by COVID-19 pandemic, around 2.90 lakh students have been continuing their studies in connection with their teachers during the period from 2018 to 2022 in all 10 districts in the division while on average, the dropout rate is below 4 percent.

Image: collected

During this cyclic period from 2018 to 2022, in Khulna district, a total of 32,454 one-grade students were admitted and among those, 1,083 students of three, fourth and fifth grades dropped out, which was only 3.3 percent, lower than the previous years.Aiming at a target of zero percent dropouts, the government is giving a monthly stipend of Tk 150 and Tk 1000 for school uniforms to every student of primary school, Moslem Uddin added.Only 1.54 percent and 2.10 percent of school kids dropped out in Jashore and Bagerhat respectively which is a good sign to achieve the target of making it zero percent, he said.

In Bagerhat, a total of 31,670 one-grade students got admitted and among those, 592 five grade students dropped out which was 2.10 percent, in Sathkhira, 35,164 got admitted and dropped out 1,300 which was 3.43 percent, in Jashore, 50,066 got admitted and dropped out 775 which was 1.54 percent, in Jhenaidah, 34,557 got admitted and dropped out 2,153 which was 4.10 percent, in Magura, 16,528 got admitted and dropped out 567 which was 3.43 percent, in Kushtia, 50,490 got admitted and dropped out 3,846 which was 7.62 percent, in Chuadanga, 24,046 got admitted and dropped out 2,042 which was 8.49 percent, in Narail, 14,536 got admitted and dropped out 350 which was 2.41 percent and in Meherpur, 13,074 got admitted and dropped out 314 which was 2.40 percent.

While talking to the news agency, Anju Manara, the Headmistress of Kapali Bandar Government Primary School of Bagerhat said, at the time of COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of parents became jobless. Due to this, poverty-stricken students left the school to contribute to their families financially.

“By making their parents aware of the stipend and financial facilities provided by the government, it became possible to bring back the students to continue their studies in the school. Besides, the multimedia class has acted upon the increase of the attendance which is now over 95 percent in our school,” she added.source: BSS