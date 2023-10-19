Prof Dr Shams Rahman appointed as new Vice-Chancellor of EWU - Dainikshiksha

Professor Dr Shams Rahman has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor (VC) of East West University (EWU).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chancellor of the University, appointed Prof Dr Shams as the new Vice-Chancellor for four years. He will serve as the sixth VC of EWU.

Prof Dr Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser and founder VC of EWU, and a former governor of Bangladesh Bank welcomed the new VC Prof Shams Rahman at the EWU campus in Aftabnagar, Dhaka on Wednesday, October 18.

An international expert in the field of supply chain management, Prof Dr Shams Rahman has been recognized as one of the world’s top 2% scholars twice consecutively in 2021 and 2022. Before joining EWU as its new VC, he was a professor in the Department of Supply Chain Management at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia.

More than 250 of his research papers have been published in various international reputed journals, conferences and book chapters. He is the Associate Editor of the International Journal of Information Systems and Supply Chain Management, said a press release.

Image: collected

In addition, he is also a member of 15 international journals editorial board.

Professor Rahman has been awarded by various renowned institutions at home and abroad in recognition of his academic and research work. He was involved in teaching and research work including at the University of Sydney, Australia and several universities in the UK and USA.

During his academic career, Prof Shams obtained his PhD degree from the University of Exeter, UK, under the Commonwealth Scholarship. Besides, he obtained his Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Belarus Institute of Technology and Master of Engineering in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand. He completed SSC and HSC from Mirzapur Cadet College.source: UNB