Reckless bribery in registration card distribution at Dhaka board - Dainikshiksha

Allegations of rampant bribery have marred the process of distributing registration cards to SSC candidates, implicating several staff members of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Disturbingly, these staffers are openly extorting money from head teachers, teachers, and support staff who arrive at the board to collect these vital documents.

The distribution of SSC registration cards for next year’s examination, commencing on November 1, has faced irregularities in the board's school branch. On the first day, cards were dispensed to students from schools in Dhaka city, Dhaka district, Narayanganj, and Munshiganj districts. The registration cards for candidates from Gazipur, Manikganj, and Narsingdi districts were distributed on the next day.

Several head teachers, who have been gathering the registration cards, shared their experiences with Dainikshiksha.com. They disclosed that they were compelled to pay money when visiting the school section of the board, and failure to do so resulted in significant difficulties.

On Wednesday, a staff member sat on a chair and collected money, with Tk 1,000 levied against larger institutions in Dhaka and Tk 500 from other institutions. Institutions from rural areas were forced to part with Tk 200 to Tk 300. However, recognised teacher leaders and their school staff have not been subject to these illicit monetary demands.

One head teacher voiced their frustration, explaining that they had no choice but to pay the money. They further lamented the absence of receipts for the payments, which would have allowed for reimbursement. The financial burden fell squarely on the head teacher's shoulders.

Another head teacher elaborated on the costs associated with sending an employee to collect the registration cards, which amounted to Tk 300. However, the employee was charged Tk 500 during the process. Such discrepancies would undoubtedly raise concerns within the institution's committee, leaving the head teacher no option but to cover the extra expense personally.

In contrast, a prominent leader of a teacher's organisation, who also serves as a headmaster in the capital, stated that their clerk had collected the registration card without any mention of monetary demands. However, upon hearing about the monetary coercion from some fellow head teachers, the headmaster acknowledged a sense of awareness that the board staff likely recognised the clerk's affiliation with their organization, thus refraining from requesting money.

An anonymous senior official from the board admitted the helplessness that prevails within the organisation. He lamented the staff's refusal to follow any directives and acknowledged that the board and its officials were facing a significant loss of credibility. They stressed the importance of bringing the matter to the attention of the board chairman.

Professor Mohammad Abul Mansur Bhuyan, the school inspector of the board, affirmed that there is no provision for charging money to issue registration cards. He pledged swift action upon receiving complaints from those who have been subjected to such practices.

Chairman of the Dhaka Board, Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, assured a thorough investigation into the matter. He emphasised the immorality of those who extorted money and those who yielded to such demands. Prof. Sarkar called upon individuals to promptly report any instances of bribery, promising immediate action.

When contacted, Md Jalal Uddin, the President of the Dhaka Education Board's Employee Council, affirmed that the organisation would take appropriate actions following specific complaints.