RMG workers in Gazipur demonstrate for wages, block Dhaka-Tangail highway - Dainikshiksha

Gridlock was formed as vehicular movement on Dhaka-Tangail highway remained suspended for over an hour due to workers of garment factories demonstrating in Gazipur’s Konabari area, demanding payment of salaries as per the wages set by the government.

Mohammad Ziaul Islam, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station, said workers of garment factories in the Konabari area took to the street around 8 am to press home their six-point demand including payment of salary as per the government-announced wage structure.

The other demands include an eight-hour workday instead of ten hours.

A long tailback has been created on both sides of the Dhaka-Tangail highway following the demonstration.

However, vehicular movement normalised as police drove the demonstrating workers away from the highway after assuring them of taking steps regarding their demands.source: unb