Ronaldinho to visit Bangladesh next week - Dainikshiksha

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho will arrive in Dhaka next week on a short visit to Bangladesh, Kolkata-based sports promoter Satadru Dutta said on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

'The magician is coming to Bangladesh, 18 October 2023,' he said.

Dutta said Ronaldinho likely to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina during his stay in Bangladesh. The 2002 World Cup winner will also meet Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan.

'Amar Sonar Bangla' … we are coming and this time definitely meeting the Bangladesh Football Captain Jamal Bhuyan,' he added.

Ronaldinho, who will leave on October 19, will be the second high profile footballer to visit Bangladesh this year after Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Bhuiyan failed to meet Martinez during his visit on July 3.

The organiser of Martinez’s visit was criticised heavily for not letting the national captain to catch a glimpse of the Argentine shot stopper.source: newage