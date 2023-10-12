Ronaldinho to visit Bangladesh next week - Dainikshiksha

Ronaldinho to visit Bangladesh next week

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho will arrive in Dhaka next week on a short visit to Bangladesh, Kolkata-based sports promoter Satadru Dutta said on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

'The magician is coming to Bangladesh, 18 October 2023,' he said.

Dutta said Ronaldinho likely to meet prime minister Sheikh Hasina during his stay in Bangladesh. The 2002 World Cup winner will also meet Bangladesh national football team captain Jamal Bhuyan.

'Amar Sonar Bangla' … we are coming and this time definitely meeting the Bangladesh Football Captain Jamal Bhuyan,' he added.

Ronaldinho, who will leave on October 19, will be the second high profile footballer to visit Bangladesh this year after Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez.

Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Bhuiyan failed to meet Martinez during his visit on July 3.

The organiser of Martinez’s visit was criticised heavily for not letting the national captain to catch a glimpse of the Argentine shot stopper.source: newage

Bangladesh’s participation in 78th UNGA session successful: Hasina - dainik shiksha Bangladesh’s participation in 78th UNGA session successful: Hasina Floodwaters kill 31 in India's Himalayan northeast after lake bursts through major dam - dainik shiksha Floodwaters kill 31 in India's Himalayan northeast after lake bursts through major dam Academic year 2023-24: Marketing of new books for class XI, XII inaugurated - dainik shiksha Academic year 2023-24: Marketing of new books for class XI, XII inaugurated Rain, flash flood wreak havoc in north part of Bangladesh - dainik shiksha Rain, flash flood wreak havoc in north part of Bangladesh 7 JU teachers-students among world 2pc top cited scientists - dainik shiksha 7 JU teachers-students among world 2pc top cited scientists Shun coaching business to ensure quality education: President - dainik shiksha Shun coaching business to ensure quality education: President Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 - dainik shiksha Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 - dainik shiksha 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0038878917694092