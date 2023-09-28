RUET holds freshers' orientation ceremony - Dainikshiksha

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) authority held a freshers' orientation for the newly-admitted first-year (honours) students under 2022-2023 academic session amid festivity and fanfare yesterday.

The orientation for the students of different departments was held at the central auditorium. Vice-chancellor (VC) Professor Jahangir Alam welcomed the students with flower sticks wishing them every success at the campus.

A documentary on education, research and co-curricular activities of the RUET was screened in the initial stage of the orientation.

Dean of Electronics and Computer Engineering Faculty Prof Rabiul Islam, Dean of Civil Engineering Faculty Prof Niamul Bari, Applied Science and Human Faculty Dean Prof Sazzad Hossain, Students Welfare Director Prof Rabiul Awal and Mechanical Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Muhammad Rokonuzzaman talked about academic ordinance, disciplinary rules and different other education and research activities.

Inspiring the students, the VC urged them to take pleasure in the student life with a bit of care. "The purpose of education is to acquire knowledge from reality and to utilize it for mankind," he added.

He also urged them to remain on the right track as it's very much important to acquire knowledge properly.

Prof Jahangir also reminded them to be part of building a smart Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who has been working relentlessly to this end.

This year, around 1,235 students were admitted in 14 Departments under different faculties of the university. source: BSS