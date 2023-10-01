RUET holds urban & regional planning workshop - Dainikshiksha

The Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) held a daylong training workshop related to urban and regional planning at its campus on Saturday.

Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) hosted the workshop titled "Discussion and Finalization of Self-Assessment Report of Urban and Regional Planning (URP) Department" held at the conference hall of the administrative building.

RUET Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Jahangir Alam addressed the inaugural ceremony as chief guest, while IQAC Director Prof Imdadul Haque Imdadul Haque was in the chair.

Prof Muhammad Shakil Akhtar and Dr Abdul Wakil conducted the technical sessions as resource persons disseminating their expertise on the issue.

Head of the URP Department Prof Quamruzzaman, IQAC Additional Director Prof Shamim Anwar also spoke on the occasion.

Image: collected

The participants exchanged ideas, sharing experiences and identifying ways to make the Rajshahi region a greenery and more sustainable one.



In his remarks, VC Prof Jahangir Alam mentioned that more green spaces can be the crucial means of minimizing the adverse impact of climate change together with promoting a healthy environment, securing urban food systems and affordability.

Transforming the Rajshahi region into a sustainable and resilient development is also important for ensuring equitable access to healthy and locally sourced food.Time has come to envision a vibrant and thriving clean, healthy and green region where sustainable food systems flourish, nourishing both the residents and the environment. ‍source: BSS