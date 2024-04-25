Severe Heatwave: Patient overload, insufficient facilities exacerbate health crisis in Khulna - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Hospitals across Khulna are struggling to accommodate an influx of patients as a severe heatwave continues to affect the region. Key healthcare facilities, including Khulna Medical College Hospital, Khulna Sadar Hospital, Khulna Children's Hospital, and Khulna Infectious Disease Hospital, have reached full capacity, forcing patients to occupy floors, corridors, and even stairways due to a lack of available beds.

The situation is particularly dire at the government-run Khulna Infectious Disease Hospital located in Mirerdanga, where the number of diarrheal patients has alarmingly increased. With no pediatric specialists or consultants available, children suffering from diarrhea are being deprived of adequate medical care, putting significant strain on their families.

Despite sufficient supplies of medicine and saline, the hospital faces a critical shortage of medical staff, nurses, and ward boys, compounded by its deteriorating infrastructure.

From the beginning of the month, a sharp rise in cases of vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea has been reported. As of April 24, the hospital has admitted over 350 diarrheal patients, with an additional 10 to 15 patients seeking outpatient care daily. The hospital, designed with only 20 beds, has 10 allocated for diarrheal patients. The number of beds for diarrheal patients has been increased to 14 through the efforts of the acting officer. However, there are no separate wards for males and females, nor any cabins.

At Khulna Children's Hospital, the situation has worsened further. Al-Amin Rakib, an administrative officer at the hospital, reported that while the outpatient department previously handled around 400 patients daily, the figure has surged to 700 to 800 children over the last week. Despite having 275 beds, the hospital is currently accommodating twice as many patients suffering from fever, colds, and diarrhea.

A distressed father, Rahim Sheikh, from Botiaghata, shared his ordeal of his three-year-old daughter Anika suffering from diarrhea due to the heat. Having arrived at the hospital at 8 am, he had yet to see a doctor by late morning. The director of Khulna Medical College Hospital, Dr. Husain Shafayat, echoed the severity of the situation, stating the hospital was operating at three times its capacity with no space left to admit new patients.

As the heatwave shows no signs of relenting, the healthcare crisis in Khulna continues to escalate, with medical facilities urgently requiring additional resources and support to manage the overwhelming patient load.