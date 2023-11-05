She acts as school committee chairman concealing MP identity! - Dainikshiksha



For several years, Nargis Rahman has held the position of chairman of the management committee of the Goran Adarsha High School in Khilgaon, the capital, all while concealing her identity as a Member of Parliament. This has allowed her to avoid the scrutiny of the Education Board. Nargis Rahman was elected as a Member of Parliament from the reserved women's seat 25 in the 11th Jatiya Sangsad, which prorogued its last session on Thursday.

According to various officials and individuals associated with the education board and the school, who requested anonymity, MP Nargis Rahman does not use the title of MP in any of the school's official documents. Even the seal of her school board chairman does not feature the title MP next to her name. The documents submitted to the Dhaka Education Board for her nomination as chairman only bear the name Nargis Rahman. Thus, in the order issued by the Dhaka Board on September 18 of the previous year, naming Nargis Rahman as the school management committee chairman, the title MP was not included. However, outside of school-related matters, she uses the designation MP in other documents.

The teachers at the school are unaware that she does not use the MP title, as this is due to a court ban on holding the position of chairman at a private educational institution management committee or governing body. Nevertheless, Nargis Rahman has been serving as the school chairman for several terms.

In the past, a Member of Parliament could serve as the chairman of up to four educational institutions. However, in 2016, a court order declared the relevant section of the regulation governing the governing body and management committee of private educational institutions to be invalid. According to this judgment, MPs are no longer eligible to hold the position of chairman by nomination; they must be elected by the members of the governing body.

The governing body of a higher secondary or post-secondary educational institution, typically referred to as a college, has a nominated president. Therefore, MPs do not have the opportunity to serve as college chairmen. However, the chairman of the management committee of secondary schools is elected by the members, allowing parliamentarians to become school committee chairmen without legal obstacles but MPs usually avoid it as they cannot hold the position of governing body chairman. Nonetheless, MP Nargis Rahman refrains from using the MP title in school documents.

It is known that a guardian filed a writ petition with the High Court concerning irregularities by school chairman Nargis Rahman, leading to a three-month suspension of her position. During this period, Nargis Rahman submitted a vacancy petition herself, which was approved by the Chamber Judge Court, resulting in the maintenance of the status quo. However, during this time, the chairman established a recruitment committee and issued a notification for the position of head teacher on September 25. Before the conclusion of the 15-day application period, an application for the appointment of the representative of the Directorate General (DG) was submitted without disclosing the ongoing case. Eventually, the Dhaka District Education Office suspended the process related to the DG's representative but continued to pursue the recruitment process.

In response to these allegations, MP Nargis Rahman stated, "As I am a Member of Parliament from a reserved seat, I do not use the title MP on school documents."

She also mentioned her repeated requests to school officials to relieve her of the position of president. Furthermore, Nargis Rahman emphasised that she pays for the meals at committee meetings and has not engaged in any irregularities. She firmly stated that those seeking to engage in theft or irregularities will not be tolerated, and any legal suspension imposed by the court will be addressed accordingly.