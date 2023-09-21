Southeast University organizes ‘Meet the Leader Program’ - Dainikshiksha

Southeast University organizes ‘Meet the Leader Program’

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The Department of Law of Southeast University (SEU) in collaboration with Southeast Moot Court Society (SEMCS) organized a program titled ‘Meet the Leader’ at the SEU Multipurpose Hall, Permanent Campus Tejgaon in the capital on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor of SEU Prof. Dr. AFM Mafizul Islam chaired the program while Attorney General for Bangladesh AM Amin Uddin was present in the program as Chief Guest.

Prof. Dr. ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BoT of SEUT gave the welcome speech at the event. An interactive question and answer session were held, where students participated spontaneously.

Among others, Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (Retd.), Registrar, Prof. Dr. Md. Serajul Islam, Dean, SASS, Mr. Md. Jahid Mustofa Chairman Dept. of Law, Other Department Chairpersons, faculty members, officials and students were present on the occasion.

 

