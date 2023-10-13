Three-day int'l conference begins at RUET - Dainikshiksha

A three-day international conference began at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) in Rajshahi on Thursday.

RUET's Faculty of Civil Engineering is hosting the conference titled "Planning, Architecture and Civil Engineering (ICPACE 2023)" which aims at creating a unique opportunity for the academics, researchers, professionals and students from home and abroad to present and share their latest research findings and experiences.

Chairman (additional charge) of University Grants Commission (UGC) Prof Muhammad Alamgir addressed the opening ceremony as chief guest with Civil Engineering Faculty Dean Prof Niamul Bari in the chair.

RUET Vice chancellor (VC) Prof Jahangir Alam, Chief Engineer of Northwest Zone of Bangladesh Water Development Board Jahirul Islam and Chairman of the Department of Civil Engineering Prof Mahmud Sazzad also addressed on the occasion.

In his remarks, Prof Muhammad Alamgir said planners, architects and civil engineers in addition to information and communication technologists should come forward and work together for building Smart Bangladesh envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also said the conference will play a pivotal role towards promoting intellectual and practical development in the field of Civil Engineering, Architecture and Urban and Regional Planning.



RUET VC Prof Jahangir Alam viewed that there is a need for more research on the working fields of planning, architecture and civil engineering for ensuring quality in infrastructural development.



They mentioned that quality assurance in the field of infrastructure development is very much important towards substantial and sustainable reduction of financial loss and casualty.

As the working pressure on the fields is gradually mounting with rising population there is no alternative to generating a competent workforce to meet up the demands.

Over 250 reputed educationists, professors, researchers and engineers concerned from home and abroad are taking part in the conference being held for the fourth consecutive time.

The main feature of the event is the presentation of six keynotes and 234 technical papers. source: BSS