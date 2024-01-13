UAP organizes freshers’ orientation - Dainikshiksha

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) organized a freshers' orientation program on Saturday (January 13) for the newly enrolled students in the fall-2023 semester.

Architect Mahbuba Haque, Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), UAP, was present as the Chief Guest where Professor Dr. Qumrul Ahsan, Vice Chancellor, UAP, chaired the event.

In her speech, Architect Mahbuba urged the students to pay special attention to attending classes regularly, focusing on their studies, and acquiring multifaceted skills to become successful and world-class skilled human resources. She also said that success requires regular perseverance and merit-based creative education. Students should keep themselves involved in extra-curricular activities.

In his speech, the Vice Chancellor congratulated fresher’s for joining the orientation program with strong convictions. He advised the freshers’ to make the best use of UAP’s resources. Addressing the new students, Dr. Qumrul said that despite various challenges, we are trying to provide maximum facilities to the students at this university. From now on, you will see new dreams, and the teachers will guide you to realize them.

He also said you must have wanderings in all branches of knowledge. Let no moment of education be lost in your life. There are different paths and opinions at the university. You have to choose a good path from them and move forward.

Dr. M. Alauddin, Member, BoT; Qayum Reza Chowdhury, Member, BoT; Al-haj Abdul Malek Mollah, Member, BoT; Prof. Dr. Md. Sultan Mahmud, Pro-Vice Chancellor, UAP; Prof. Dr. Abu Sayeed Moshtaque Ahmed, Dean, School of Environmental Sciences and Design; Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mizanur Rahaman, Dean, School of Engineering; Prof. Dr. Mohiuddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Dean, School of Medicine; Prof. Dr. Mohammad Shahriar, Proctor, UAP; and Dr. A.S.M. Mohsin, Director, Directorate of Students’ Welfare (DSW) also spoke at the program. Brig. Gen. AKM Nazrul Islam, Ph.D (Retd.), Registrar, give a welcome speech on the occasion.

The Treasurer of UAP Prof. Dr. Sheikh Anwar Hossain, heads of different departments, faculty members, administrative staff, students and the guardians of the freshers’ also joined the event.

After the program, the university administration organized an exchange meeting with the parents and guardians of the new students.