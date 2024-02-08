UGC forms probe body over gang rape at JU - Dainikshiksha

UGC forms probe body over gang rape at JU



The University Grants Commission (UGC) has formed a three-member committee to review the steps taken by the university and the overall issues over the gang rape incident at Jahangirnagar University (JU) in the suburb of the capital.

UGC Chairman (additional charge) Prof Dr Muhammad Alamgir disclosed this while addressing a workshop on Grievance Redressal System (GRS) and GRS-related software on UGC premises as the chief guest with UGC Secretary Dr Ferdous Zaman in the chair today, a press release said.

The newly formed committee will look into what actions the JU authorities have taken over the rape incident and why such heinous incidents are happening around the campus, said UGC Chairman.

He added that committee members will visit the JU tomorrow as part of the investigation.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, UGC chairman said that the UGC will soon constitute a high-power cell to thoroughly review and redress complaints of irregularities, including sexual harassment in the university.

Skilled officers will be posted here, he said, adding that this cell will monitor any incidents of irregularities and harassment in university and recommend actions after investigation.source: bss

