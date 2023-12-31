UGC member show caused for taking part in father’s campaign - Dainikshiksha

The Election enquiry committee of Khulna issued a show-cause notice to the University Grants Commission member Prof Biswajit Chanda, on the allegation of breaching electoral code of conduct.

Earlier, independent candidate for Khulna-5 constituency Akram Hossain filed a complaint to the returning officer that Biswajit, despite being a government beneficiary, actively participated in the campaign for AL candidate Narayan Chandra Chanda.

The committee asked Biswajit, a son of Narayan Chandra Chanda, to give an explanation by today.

As per the electoral code of conduct, individuals benefiting from the government are prohibited from using government vehicles or availing other privileges during campaign-related activities.source: the daily star