202 students receive milk in Rajshahi

A total of 202 primary students were given pasteurized chocolate milk for consumption with the main thrust of inspiring them to consume those regularly.

On behalf of its Livestock and Dairy Development Project (LDDP), the Department of Livestock Services (DLS) distributed the milk at Kadipur Government Primary School under Godagari upazila in the district on Monday.

The DLS also launched the school milk feeding programme through the milk distribution at the school.

DLS Divisional Director Dr Nazrul Islam, District Livestock Officer Dr Zulfiker Muhammad Akhter Hossain, Upazila Chairman Jahangir Alam and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sanjoy Kumar Mohanta addressed the milk distribution function.

They unequivocally called for habituating the school students in taking milk and eggs for their physical and mental development.

Dr Nazrul Islam highlighted the enormous aspects of milk and eggs to the nation-building process and viewed that milk and egg consumption is very important for brain development of the children.

He defined that protein is the vital nutrition for normal growth and development of the brain and other essential nutrients of the human body while livestock is the pivotal source of nutrition.