21 expelled from hall over BCL infighting in KUET - Dainikshiksha

Twenty one students were temporarily expelled from a dormitory over clashes between two factions of the ruling party student front, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), at Khulna University for Engineering and Technology (KUET).

The university authorities formed a five-member investigation committee over the incident, said Lalon Shah Hall provost Dr Abdul Hafiz Mia.

According to university sources, there was already tension going on between the two groups over the formation of the new BCL committee. Meanwhile, some students including KUET Chhatra League president Rudranil Singh were allegedly thrown out of Lalon Shah Hall.

At least four people were injured in the ensuing clash on Sunday night when the students tried to enter the hall.

Meanwhile, Tahmidul Haque Ishraq, one of the injured students, who was also expelled from the hall, filed a case against 12 people, including KUET BCL president Rudranil, and at least 40-50 unidentified people.

Momtazul Haque, officer-in-charge of Khan Jahan Ali Police Station, said injured student Tahmidul filed a case against 12 people alleging assault and death threats.

The injured students are Tahmidul Haque Ishraq and Jobayer Hossain Naim of Civil Engineering Department, Safayet Saimum of Mechanical Engineering department, and Nilan Khalek Parabar of Mechatronic Engineering.

The expelled students are Tahmidul Haque Ishraq, Safayet Saimum, Nilan Khalek Parabar, Abdullah Ibne Joynal, Shahriar Ferdous Oshan, Shahnewaz Parvez Shuvo, Tayeb Yasir Niloy, Junayat Haque Sarker, Jubaidur Hossain Nayeem, Md. Jahangir Alam and Md. Jahangir Alam, Sabbir Hossain, Md. Adnan Islam Shams, Minhazur Rahman Abrar, Fazle Rabbi, Sadiq Bin Faruk, Abir Hasan, Md. Abu Bakar Siddique, Amit Kumar Ghosh, Aritra Debnath Prithu, Meftaul Mahmud, Sudipta Talukder and Mizanur Rahman Muhsin.source: unb