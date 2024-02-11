3-day Kids Time Fair to start on Friday - Dainikshiksha

In Dhaka, the most crowded city in the world, the children probably suffer the most. The city is unable to provide the kind of environment that a child needs to grow-open place, playing grounds, and green parks. The most common form of entertainment for a lot of families on weekends is to visit a restaurant or some indoor playzone.

On weekends, parents with young kids think where to take their children for some fun, engaging and interesting activities. A place that will inspire kid’s creativity, imagination and help them grow as future leaders.

This is where Kids Time, the creative after-school brand from Light of Hope Ltd. comes in. Since the beginning, 6 years ago, Kids Time has been providing an environment that will nurture children’s creativity, social skills and emotional intelligence so that they can grow up into future Leaders.

To foster children’s creativity, imagination and to give a platform for children to showcase their inner creativity, Kids Time organizes the largest children event called ‘Kids Time Fair’. The 3-day event, organized for the 4th time, is full of creative and engaging activities for children and parents. This year, the Kids Time Fair is expecting 20,000 families across Dhaka to participate in the event.

This event is also an effort to bring different brands and initiatives that work for children learning, education, health, nutrition and overall well-being. With a motto: “Together, for a Better Future” - partner brands participate with a host of outdoor fun activities, nutrition zone with free nutrition consultation, puppet show, magic show, cultural program for children.

Participating brands offer special gifts, offer free products and organize Raffle draws for the participating children and families.

Kids Time Fair 2024 is going to be held at Bangladesh Shishu Academy, Doyel Chottor from 16-18 February (Friday-Sunday) from 9AM - 5PM. Families can directly register at the venue or book online. Schools can participate for free.