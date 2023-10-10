4.20 lakh high school teachers to get training on new curriculum - Dainikshiksha

4.20 lakh high school teachers to get training on new curriculum

Dainikshiksha Desk |

As many as 4.20 lakh secondary level teachers of high schools, madrasahs and technical education centres across the country will get training in two phases to enhance their competence and skills on new education curriculum.

As part of the initiative, training programme for trainers began today at district level while trainers in all upazilas will get training across the month to impart training to the teachers next, said NCTB member Prof Md 
Mashiuzzaman told BSS.

He said training programme for teachers will be held between December 1 and 7 in first phases while second phase will be held from December 8 to 14.

The training programme will be carried out through Dissemination of New Curriculum Scheme to disseminate the teachers about the massive changes brought in the new curriculum for pre-primary to high secondary level students, Mashiuzzaman said.

He said framework of the curriculum got the prime minister's approval on May 2021.

Continuous evaluation of students gets importance in the new curriculum instead of traditional system of examinations as students up to Class III  won't have to appear examination and their evaluation will be carried out on the basis of different learning programme, said the chairman of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

But students of upper classes will have continuous learning evaluation as well as examinations, he said.

According to NCTB, three master trainers on each subject will be created in every district while they will impart training to three teachers on each subject in each upazila.source:BSS

Bangladesh’s participation in 78th UNGA session successful: Hasina - dainik shiksha Bangladesh’s participation in 78th UNGA session successful: Hasina Floodwaters kill 31 in India's Himalayan northeast after lake bursts through major dam - dainik shiksha Floodwaters kill 31 in India's Himalayan northeast after lake bursts through major dam Academic year 2023-24: Marketing of new books for class XI, XII inaugurated - dainik shiksha Academic year 2023-24: Marketing of new books for class XI, XII inaugurated Rain, flash flood wreak havoc in north part of Bangladesh - dainik shiksha Rain, flash flood wreak havoc in north part of Bangladesh 7 JU teachers-students among world 2pc top cited scientists - dainik shiksha 7 JU teachers-students among world 2pc top cited scientists Shun coaching business to ensure quality education: President - dainik shiksha Shun coaching business to ensure quality education: President Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 - dainik shiksha Indictment hearing in Khaleda's coal mine graft case December 3 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 - dainik shiksha 45th BCS written exam starts on November 27 please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0036699771881104