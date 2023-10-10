4.20 lakh high school teachers to get training on new curriculum - Dainikshiksha

As many as 4.20 lakh secondary level teachers of high schools, madrasahs and technical education centres across the country will get training in two phases to enhance their competence and skills on new education curriculum.

As part of the initiative, training programme for trainers began today at district level while trainers in all upazilas will get training across the month to impart training to the teachers next, said NCTB member Prof Md

Mashiuzzaman told BSS.

He said training programme for teachers will be held between December 1 and 7 in first phases while second phase will be held from December 8 to 14.

The training programme will be carried out through Dissemination of New Curriculum Scheme to disseminate the teachers about the massive changes brought in the new curriculum for pre-primary to high secondary level students, Mashiuzzaman said.

He said framework of the curriculum got the prime minister's approval on May 2021.

Continuous evaluation of students gets importance in the new curriculum instead of traditional system of examinations as students up to Class III won't have to appear examination and their evaluation will be carried out on the basis of different learning programme, said the chairman of National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB).

But students of upper classes will have continuous learning evaluation as well as examinations, he said.

According to NCTB, three master trainers on each subject will be created in every district while they will impart training to three teachers on each subject in each upazila.source:BSS