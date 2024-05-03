Dhaka's train link with north-western parts of country snapped after train accident in Gazipur - Dainikshiksha

At least four people were injured as a commuter train crashed into a stationary oil carrying freight train at Outer Signal of Joydebpur Railway junction in Gazipur on Friday morning, said railway officials.

Several compartmentds of both the trains derailed after the accident that occurred around 11am, disrupting rail communication with Dhaka and northern and western parts of the country.

Sub Inspector Setafur Rahman, In-Charge of Joydebpur railway police outpost, said the accident happened around 10:50am when the Dhaka-bound Tangail Commuter Train hit the Gazipur-bound freight train due to a mistake of the signalman on the south end of the station.

The accident left four compartments of the commuter train and five compartments of the freight train derailed, he said, adding that four people including the loco master of the commuter train sustained injuries.

Measures were being taken to remove the derailed compartments from the rail tracks, he said.source: unb