46th BCS preliminary test on March 9 - Dainikshiksha

The preliminary test of the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations will be held on March 9.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued a press release in this regard yesterday.

The exams will be held in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh. The two-hour test will start at 10:00am.

Information regarding exam venues, seat plans and other instructions will be available on the websites of BPSC and Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd.

The PSC published the 46th BCS circular seeking applications for 3,140 posts. According to a report by Prothom Alo, about 338,000 candidates have applied for the exams.source: the daily star