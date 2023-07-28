80.39 percent students pass SSC, equivalent exams

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent exams were published today where the overall pass rate is 80.39 percent which is 7.05 percentage point lower than last year’s.

Last year, 87.44 percent students passed the SSC and equivalent exams.



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni and Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury formally handed over the SSC results of 2023 to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban here this morning.



A total of 20 lakh 41 thousand 450 students participated in the exams. Of them, 16 lakh 41 thousand 140 students have passed. Of the successful students, 7 lakh 96 thousand 404 are male and 8 lakh 44 thousand 736 are female.



This year, 1,83,578 students got the GPA-5. Of them, 84,964 are male and 98,614 are female students.



In the nine general education boards, some 13,22,446 students passed out of 16,33,919 - where some 6,16,071 are male and some 7,06375 are females.



A total of 1,59,220 students got the highest Grade Point Average (GPA-5) in the SSC exams.



In the Madrasah Education Board, a total of 2,12,964students - 1,00,950 male and 1,12,014 female - passed out of 2,85,087 students. Of them, some 6213 students got GPA-5.



In the Technical Education Board, 1,05,730 students – 79,383 male and 26,347 female – passed out of total1,22,444 students. Of them, 18,145 students got the GPA-5.

The pass rates in different education boards of the country are: 77.50 percent in Dhaka Board, 90.1 percent in Barishal Board, 78.3 percent in Chattogram Board, 78.4 in Cumilla Board, 76.8 percent in Dinajpur Board, 86.2 percent in Jashore Board, 87.9 percent in Rajshahi Board, 76.1 percent in Sylhet Board, 85 percent in Mymensingh Board, 83.4 percent in the Technical Education Board, and 74.7 percent in the Madrasah Board.A total of 375 students appeared in the exams through the exam centers abroad and of them, 320 students have passed.Meanwhile, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni held a press briefing on the SSC and equivalents exams results at 11am at the International Mother Language Institute here.“We are pledge-bound to build a smart Bangladesh. The results have been published in a total paperless system,” said the education minister in her speech at the press briefing, adding the candidates will get their results directly on the mobile phones.Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury, senior secretary of Technical and Madrasah Education Department M Kamal Hossain, Higher Secondary Education Secretary Suleman Khan and Chairmen of all education boards, among others, were present at the briefing.Students of 29,798 institutions under 11 education boards, including nine general education boards, took part in this year's examination at 3,810 centers.