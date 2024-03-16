AL chalks out elaborate programmes on Bangabandhu's birthday - Dainikshiksha

Awami League (AL) has drawn up elaborate programmes marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day tomorrow.

The programme was announced through an official press release signed by the party's Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.



On the occasion, the national and party flags will be hoisted at 6:30am tomorrow at the Dhanmondi's Bangabandhu Bhaban, party's central office and its other offices across the country.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing floral wreaths at his portrait at Bangabandhu Museum, the historic house of Dhanmondi road no. 32, at 7 am.



Later, national leaders under the leadership of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay their respects at the tomb of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at 10 am.



At the same time, they will participate in milad and dua mahfil. On the occasion, prayers will be offered and milad mahfil will be held in all mosques of the country including Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Zohr prayers

and all religious institutions as part of the nationwide special prayer programme.

Special prayers will be held at Sabujbagh Dharmarajika Buddhist Maha Bihar at 10am and a prayer meeting will be held at the Dhakeshwari Temple at 11.30am by the Hindu community.Separate special prayers will be held at the International Buddhist Bihar situated in the city's Merul Badda area at 6pm by the Buddhist community and at Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7 at Senpara, Pawarta, Mirpur-10) at 6pm by the Christian community.Besides, a discussion has been organized on behalf of the party at Dhaka District Awami League Bhaban in Tejgaon on Monday. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the programme.AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has requested the countrymen, party members and workers to participate in the following programmes to celebrate the day with due dignity.source: bss