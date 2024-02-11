Bakeman's 3rd International Language League at NSU - Dainikshiksha

The Final Round of Bakeman's 3rd International Language League took place on February with the Prize Giving Ceremony following on February 10th at North South University.

This language Olympiad was organized by the Department of English and Modern Languages of North South University. The journey began with Divisional Rounds held across eight divisions from September 30 to October 21 last year, said a press release on Sunday (11 February).

Over 80,000 students participated in language competitions spanning Bangla, English, Chinese, and Japanese. The diverse segments, tailored for different age groups from Class one to tertiary levels, included Handwriting, Spelling Bee, Short Story Writing, Impromptu Speech, Grammar, Debate, and Wall Magazine.

Distinguished personalities took the stage, including Professor AQMA Rahman Bhuiyan, Chairman of the Department of Modern Languages, Faisal Mansoor, Senior Manager of Akij Group Ltd., Professor SK Tawfique M Haque, Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences (Acting), Professor Abdur Rob Khan, Treasurer and Pro-Vice-Chancellor (In-charge), and Dr. M Ismail Hossain, Professor at the Department of Economics. Each speaker delivered insightful speeches, emphasizing the importance of linguistic proficiency and congratulating the participants on their commendable journey.

AQMA Rahman Bhuiyan, Chairman of the Department of English and Modern Languages, expressed, "The International Language League is not just a competition; it is a celebration of linguistic diversity and excellence." These words resonated with the essence of the event, highlighting its broader significance beyond a mere contest.

On the pivotal day of February 9th, the Final Round unfolded at North South University, drawing participants who had been selected in the Divisional Round. Notably, students from outside Dhaka made the journey to partake in the finals, underscoring the nationwide significance of the event. The day-long competition, spanning from morning to evening, kept the participants on the edge, as they eagerly embraced the opportunity to demonstrate their linguistic skills and eloquence. Faculty members from the Department of English and Modern Languages at North South University assumed the role of judges, diligently evaluating participants across the various segments. Their objective was to identify linguistic excellence, and they spared no effort in critically analyzing each participant to select the best in each category.

The pinnacle of the event was the Prize Giving Ceremony on Saturday (10 February), held in the main auditorium of North South University, Dhaka. The prize-giving ceremony commenced at 9 am, with students from various institutions receiving well-deserved medals and certificates.

The joyous faces of the winners illuminated the auditorium as the event concluded on a high note, symbolizing the triumph of linguistic skills and the spirit of healthy competition. At 11 am, the ceremony continued with a surah recitation from the Holy Qur'an, followed by the audience paying homage to the national anthem. A succinct yet informative video on Bakeman's 3rd International Language League set the tone for the proceedings.