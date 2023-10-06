Bangladesh’s participation in 78th UNGA session successful: Hasina - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh’s participation in 78th UNGA session successful: Hasina

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday termed Bangladesh’s participation in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly as ‘successful’.

‘Our active participation at multilateral forums has strengthened Bangladesh’s position. Regarding international issues, I hope that it will expand the scope of cooperation. In overall consideration, I think Bangladesh’s participation in this session (of UNGA) has been very successful,’ she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a press conference to brief the media about her recent visit to the United States to join the 78th UNGA.

The press conference is being held at her official residence Ganabhaban. source: newage

