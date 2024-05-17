TESOL organises Qawmi English teacher training - Dainikshiksha

TESOL Society Bangladesh, a registered, voluntary association of English teachers, organised a day-long teahcer traning event for English teachers of Qawmi madrasas in Bangladesh at Institute of Modern Languages (IML), University of Dhaka on Friday (May 17)

Funded by Hornby Educational Trust (UK) in collaboration with Institute of Modern Languages has organised the training event titled ‘Enhancing Effectiveness of English Teaching at Qawmi Madrasas in Bangladesh’. .

The training session involved seven different sessions emphasizing on the teaching pronunciation, use of technology in ELT, teaching grammar and mechanics, interactive teaching, teaching English language skills and developing reading skill in culturally sustaining pedagogy (CSP), said a press release.

The training sessions were conducted by distinguished teachers from both public and private universities including University of Dhaka, Jahangirnagar University, Brac University, State University of Bangladesh and American International University- Bangladesh. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Sayeedur Rahman, president of TESOL Society of Bangladesh, and director and professor at the Institute of Modern Language, University.

A total of 61 English teachers of Qawmi Madrasa from around the country, especially from Dhaka, Chattogram, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Sherpur, Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, Tangail, Khulna and Kushtia, have joined the training program in order to augment their English language teaching skills in Madrasa.

The training sessions became an enjoyable atmosphere which aimed at tapping into teachers' latent skills in teaching English language effectively at Madrasa. The participants received certificate at the end of the event.

Ms Hasna Khanom, senior lecturer, Brac Institute of Language (BIL), Brac University and General Secretary of TESOL Society of Bangladesh expressed her vote of thanks to conclude the training event.