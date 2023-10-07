Bangladesh to be international aviation hub: PM - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said Bangladesh would be an international aviation hub as she made ‘soft opening’ of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

She said, “Bangladesh's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport or Cox's Bazar International Airport will be the international aviation hub for its geographical location.”

The premier came up with the observation while partially inaugurating the terminal unveiling a plaque at a HSIA function.

The premier said once Hong Kong was the international aviation hub and Singapore later replaced Hong Kong and now Dubai has become the new aviation hub.

The PM added: “I believe Bangladesh will be the international aviation hub as it is in between air routes of the East and the West. The global airlines will land either at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport or Cox's Bazar International Airport for refueling.”

She said her government is upgrading the aviation sector to make Bangladesh a global aviation hub in future.