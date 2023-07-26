BNP to be responsible if country's peaceful environment is hampered: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP will have to take the responsibility if the peaceful environment of the country is destroyed in any way.

"If any kind of terrorism and violence is created in the name of movement, AL will deal with it along with the people. BNP will have to take the responsibility if the peaceful environment is somehow destroyed and public security is disturbed," he said.

The minister said this in a statement sent to the media condemning and protesting the misleading and purposeful political statements of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The AL general secretary said that in 2014, BNP burnt hundreds of innocent people through its arson terrorism to thwart the elections.

About 3,800 vehicles, more than 500 schools, land office, houses and institutions including business, public and private institutions were burnt, he added.

Urging the BNP men to come back from conspiracy-based tactics and face the people through elections, Quader said BNP is plotting to repeat such terrorist activities.

He added that in the name of so-called movement, they are trying to foil the upcoming general elections in the country.

Noting that BNP is afraid of coming to the polls after being repeatedly rejected by the people of the country, he said people have already witnessed that BNP's only political agenda was to make the election and election-process questionable in the past days.

He said, for this purpose, they (BNP men) are engaged in the mischief of destroying the fair and peaceful political environment by raising their terrorists and cadre groups.

They are also patronizing terrorists and inciting terrorism and anarchy, he said, adding that the closer the elections, the more the BNP's terrorist activities will increase.

Obaidul Quader said that history testifies that the main tools of BNP's politics are terrorism and falsehood.

Military dictator Ziaur Rahman, the founder of BNP, disrespected the spirit of the War of Liberation and democratic values by grabbing the state-power in an unconstitutional and illegal way, he added.

He said that Ziaur Rahman used the state machinery to suppress the democratic rights of the people by creating terror.

BNP has always been a political evil-force that goes against the public opinion, he said.

BNP and its allies have repeatedly disrupted the democratic progress of this country, he said, adding that BNP's only aim is to seize power by any means possible by instilling fear in the public mind and holding the people hostage.

The veteran AL leader also said that BNP has destroyed the democracy of this country.

Corruption and misrule reigned in the name of state governance in BNP's regime, he added.

Mentioning that BNP transformed the country's judiciary into a courtyard of its party office, he said BNP's talking about democracy, rule of law and human rights are like 'The devil listening to the Scriptures ', he continued.

He said that the leaders of BNP, the killers of the democracy of Bangladesh, are standing in front of the people wearing the mask of democracy.

As the people know the faces behind those masks well, they did not respond to any call of BNP, he said.

He said that people will not give any support to BNP in the future too.

Source : BSS