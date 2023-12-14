BYLC concludes its first ever job readiness programme - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) has concluded its first ever job readiness program, BYLC Connected, for graduating students and young professionals in Bangladesh.

The program was aim at graduating students and young professionals who are looking to start or grow their careers, according to a press release.

As part of the program, BYLC's Office of Professional Development trained roughly 80 enrolled participants on resume writing, acing interviews, psychometric exams, and important soft and technical skills relevant to the present job sector throughout their 10-day training session, reads the press release.

Participants had the opportunity to network with recruiters, as well as receive placement and career counseling services.

BYLC Office of Professional Development (OPD) was launched in 2016 with a vision to respond to the systemic challenges in talent development in Bangladesh through innovative interventions.

Through their programs, OPD connects youth to jobs and employment opportunities via partnerships with renowned employers of the country, provides them with necessary skills, and gives them the opportunity to gain insights from industry leaders.

Till date, OPD has trained around 3124 and placed around 895 in employment opportunities, according to the official press release.source: unb