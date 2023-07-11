Comment on Chief Heat Officer: Fakhrul’s effigy burned at DU

Image Dainikshiksha

Female leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League on Tuesday burned the effigy of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Dhaka University campus protesting his ‘indecent remarks’ about DNCC's chief heat officer Bushra Afreen .

They alleged that Mirza Fakhrul disrespected the female community of this country through his remarks about Bushra Afreen at a press conference.

The BCL leaders and activists from Dhaka University's different hall units, Chittagong University, Rajshahi University, Home Economics College and other institutions joined a human chain at the anti-terrorism Raju sculpture of Dhaka University at around 11:45 am before burning the effigy.

During the protest, they said the comment that the BNP secretary general made about DNCC's chief heat officer is totally unexpected.

Such behavior is totally unacceptable from a responsible person who is holding an important position of a political party, they said.

They said they will announce harsher programme unless Mirza Fakhrul seeks apology publicly for the remark.

Later, they burned an effigy of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in front of Raju monument.

At one point of his speech, the BNP leader on Saturday at a press conference at DRU said, "They bring children from abroad and give them jobs in the city corporation. the job is called heat officer. We have now become heated....."