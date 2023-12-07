DU undergraduate admission process to begin from December 18 - Dainikshiksha

The online application process for admission to Dhaka University's undergraduate programme for the 2023–24 academic session will start on December 18.

The online application procedure will start at 12 pm on December 18 and continue until 12 am on January 5. Applicants will be able to download their admit cards from February 8 until the exam date.

The decision was made in the DU admission committee's meeting held at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building of Dhaka University on Tuesday which was presided over by DU Vice Chancellor prof. Maksud Kamal.

This year, four admission tests will be held under four individual units. The units are Fine Arts unit, Science unit, Business education unit and 'Arts, Law and Social Science unit'.

The admission test for Arts, Law and Social Science unit has been scheduled to be held on February 23; the date for the Business Education unit has been scheduled for February 24; and the test for the Science unit will be held on March 1. These three tests will be held in eight divisional districts of the country.

The test(Drawing and MCQ) for the Fine Arts unit has been scheduled to be held on March 9 at Dhaka.



The duration of all the tests will be one and a half hours and will start at 11 am and end at 12.30 pm on the scheduled dates.

Applicants to the Science, Business Studies, Arts, Law, and Social Science units will be given 45 minutes for MCQs and 45 minutes for written tests.

While 30 minutes for the MCQ exam and 60 minutes for the written(drawing) exam have been allotted for the fine arts unit's test.

Students will be evaluated on the basis of a total 120 marks in the admission test. Out of this total 120 marks, 100 will be counted from the test and 20 marks from SSC and HSC GPA.

Applicants seeking admission must have to pass the Secondary/Equivalent examination in-between 2018 to 2021 and Higher Secondary/equivalent examination in 2023 . for 'Science Unit' GPA-sum of two board exam(SSC and HSC including 4th subject) have to be minimum 8 and GPA 3.5 separately in each exam ', for 'Arts, Law and Social Science Unit' GPA-sum of two board exam have to be minimum 7.5 and separately GPA 3.0 in each board exam , Business Education Unit' must have minimum GPA-sum of 7.5 and separately GPA 3.0. And any student who has a total GPA of 6.5 and separately 3.00 in SSC and HSC can apply for the Fine Arts admission test.source: unb