Eid-e-Miladunnabi today - Dainikshiksha

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, marking the anniversary of the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed across the country today with due religious solemnity.

The decision was taken at the National Moon Sighting Committee's meeting held at the Islamic Foundation (IF) Conference Room at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on September 15 with Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Md Abdul Hamid Jamaddar in the chair, said a press release.



"As the moon of Rabiul Awal of 1445 Hijri was not sighted in the sky of Bangladesh today, the holy month of Rabiul Awal will begin on September 17 (Sunday)," it said.

On this day in 570, the 12th of Rabiul Awal of the Hijri calendar, Prophet Muhammad (SM) was born in Makkah of Saudi Arabia with divine blessings and messages of peace for mankind. He also passed away on the same day. The day is a public holiday.

On the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, Islamic Foundation has organized four-night colorful programmes.



State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan inaugurated it as the chief guest today at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, an official release said here.



Prior to this, the minister also inaugurated the month-long Islamic book fair in the south chattar of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Asr prayers.



The other programmes organized by the Islamic Foundation are: offering the holy Qur'an Khani and doa-mahfil, holding 15-day Waz, milad and doa-mahfil at the mausoleum of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara, Gopalganj, holding seminar co-produced with Bangladesh Betar, arranging Islamic cultural competition; arabic sermon writing competition, Qirat-mahfil, Hamd-Naat and poetry recitation, organizing islamic calligraphy exhibition, month-long Islamic book fair and publication of special memorabilia and special supplements.

Besides, various programs have been organized in all divisional and district offices of Islamic Foundation, 50 Islamic Missions and seven Imam Training Academies on the occasion of the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

On the occasion of holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, Cultural Centre, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Dhaka will organize a discussion on 'Prophet of Islam (SM) axis of Islamic Unity' at Kabi Sufia Kamal Auditorium of Bangladesh National Museum here at 3.30 pm on Friday (September 29), a press release said today.



Md Faridul Haque Khan, MP, State Minister for the Ministry of Religious Affairs, will be present at the discussion as the chief guest.



Mansour Chavoshi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangladesh and Professor Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Islamic Arabic University, Dhaka will be present as special guests.



Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Janab Shahabuddin Mashaekhi Raad, Bangladesh Representative of Al-Mustafa International University of Iran and Maulana Mufti Muhammad Saiful Kabir, Khatib, Bangabhaban Jame Mosque, President's Office, Dhaka will be present as guests of honor.

Seyed Reza Mirmohammadi, Cultural Counsellor, Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangladesh will preside over the discussion.

Kendrio Bangabandhu Shishu Kishore Mela will organize Hamd-Naat and Qirat competition with students of schools and madrasahs at Tungipara upazila auditorium tomorrow marking the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

Tungipara Municipality Mayor Sheikh Tozammel Haque Tutul will attend the function as the chief guest. source: BSS