Exibit country's overall development during AL govt to people: PM

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has called upon her party leaders and activists to showcase the overall development occured in the last 14 and a half years before the people.

"Highlight before the people the country's overall socio-economic advancement taken place in every sector including education, health and agriculture during three consecutive term of the Awami League government," she said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks as Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League leaders met her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence here on Thursday night marking it's 29th founding anniversary.

PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon told BSS after the meeting.

She also asked her partymen including Swechchhasebak League leaders and activists to serve the country and its people being imbued with the ideology of the Father of the Nation and spirit of the Liberation War.

The Premier asked the partymen particularly the Swechchhasebak League leaders and activists to always stand beside the people in any disasters like flood, cyclone and drought.

She appreciated the Swechchhasebak League for standing beside the people during the Coronavirus pandemic by cutting paddy of the farmers and reaching food to the doorstep of the needy people.

"Stand beside the people in their any danger," she said.

The Swechchhasebak League leaders and activists celebrated the founding anniversary of the party and birthday of PM's ICT Adviser and only son Sajeeb Wazed Joy by cutting a cake on the occasion.

Former President of Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League and incumbent joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim was present.

Gazi Mesbaul Hossain Shachchu was given full charge of the

Bangladesh Awami Swechchhasebak League as its president by removing the word acting.

General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu moderated the function.

