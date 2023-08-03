Govt. feels no pressure with foreigners' election concerns: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the foreign governments apparent concerns about the upcoming elections exposed the government to no pressure as it was committed to stage a credible election in a peaceful manner.

"Democracy is the golden fruit of Awami League's long struggle. It is our sacred duty to protect the democracy (and) we discharging that duty in an appropriate manner," he told reporters emerging from a meeting with US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas.

Quader added: "We are committed to the nation to hold a free fair and peaceful general election in the country."

The US envoy called on Quader at the Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here.

Party presidium member Faruque Khan, MP, international affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed, office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, information and research secretary Dr Selim Mahmud and central executive committee member Mohammad Ali Arafat, MP, were present during the meeting.

Asked if the issue of dialogue with political parties was raised in their meeting, the ruling party general secretary replied in the negative.

"During the meeting, the US ambassador also did not talk anything about Sheikh Hasina's resignation, dissolution of parliament or the election commission," Quader said.

He said the foreigners want to see a free, fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh "which is our commitment to the countrymen as well".

Approached by the newsmen, the US envoy briefly said his country wants to see a credible and peaceful elections in Bangladesh where would be no violence and the government, media, civil society and other political parties could play their due role.

Asked if the US was showing any extra favour to main opposition BNP, Haas said the United States has no preference and it does not favour any particular party.



Even we are not thinking about the caretaker government, Petar D Haas added.