Govt to probe terrorist groups’ presence at BUET: Education Minister - Dainikshiksha

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury has stated that the government will investigate whether any militant group secretly operates at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

He made this statement in response to journalists' questions at the end of an event held at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital on Saturday.

Regarding the context of BUET, the minister said, ‘Some time ago, many people alleged that some militant groups are secretly operating there. There was such a discussion. We will conduct a more in-depth investigation into this matter.’

He further said, ‘If anyone at any level maintains such mentality and it seems like activities are being carried out to encourage extremist and militant groups, then it must be stopped and countered. For this, law enforcement agencies are acting, they are conducting investigations, and the counter terrorism unit will work on this issue.’

The minister said, ‘I will urge both sides involved in the ongoing movement, including the students, to ensure that the academic environment at BUET is not disrupted and to take care in that regard.’

Earlier in the afternoon, the minister participated as the chief guest in a discussion titled 'Challenges and Solutions for the Construction of Bangabandhu's Golden Bengal-Sheikh Hasina's Smart Bangladesh', organised by the BCS General Education Association.

Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, Professor Suleman Khan, and the Director General of the Secondary and Higher Education Directorate, Professor Nehal Ahmed attended the event as special guests. The keynote speaker was Professor Dr Ratan Siddiqui.

President of the BCS General Education Association Professor Md Shahedul Khabir Chowdhury presided over the event and organisation's general secretary Shawkat Hossain Molla conducted it.