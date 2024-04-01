HC allows student politics on Buet campus following BCL leader's writ - Dainikshiksha

HC allows student politics on Buet campus following BCL leader's writ

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Dainikshiksha Desk: There is no bar to do student politics on the campus of Bangladesh University of Engineering Technology (Buet), the High Court said today.

The bench of Justice Md Khosruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar stayed the effectiveness of the university notice that banned student politics on the campus.

The order came in response to a writ petition filed by Buet student and Chhatra League leader Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi today.

Student politics was banned on the campus after a group of Bangladesh Chhatra League men murdered a second-year student named Abrar Fahad at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019.

The BCL recently demanded that Buet authorities immediately lift its ban on student politics on campus. source: daily star

BCL no longer hiding its intention to rule BUET campus - dainik shiksha BCL no longer hiding its intention to rule BUET campus Public notification for recruiting 97,000 teachers - dainik shiksha Public notification for recruiting 97,000 teachers After a day of being ‘moderate’, Dhaka’s air quality back to being ‘unhealthy’ - dainik shiksha After a day of being ‘moderate’, Dhaka’s air quality back to being ‘unhealthy’ Don’t want BUET to become a breeding ground for negative political activities and militancy: Quader - dainik shiksha Don’t want BUET to become a breeding ground for negative political activities and militancy: Quader please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0032567977905273