Dainikshiksha Desk: The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued a warning that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist for 72 hours starting Thursday (April 25, 2024) morning.

The BMD cites increased moisture incursion as a factor contributing to the sustained uncomfortable conditions.

This announcement follows earlier alerts issued on April 19 and April 22, as the BMD continues to monitor and respond to the challenging weather patterns affecting the region. source: UNB