International education centre established in Rajshahi - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh International Education Centre has been established in Rajshahi aimed at building the new generation to international standards through enriching them with multiple languages.

The centre has been initiated at the old urban clinic building at Nawdapara area in the city offering international standard teaching on English medium, Bangla medium, modern Arabic language and computer.

Admission process for coming academic year from class baby to class V in international standard Bangla and English Medium has been started in the centre

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) AHM Khairuzzaman Liton visited the institution today to see for himself its activities ensuring his all possible cooperation towards successful operation.

Director of the centre Dr Jack Edward Efron, RCC Chief Engineer Nur Islam and Executive Engineer Nilufer Yeasmin were present there on the occasion.