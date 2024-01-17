Iranian Cultural Counsellor calls on DU VC - Dainikshiksha

Cultural Counsellor of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Bangladesh Seyed Reza Mirmohammadi called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr A S M Maksud Kamal today at the latter's office of the university.

During the meeting, they exchanged views regarding various issues including the possibilities of strengthening ongoing joint collaborative academic and research programs among the University of Dhaka and different universities in Iran.

They also discussed the possibilities of signing a MoU between Dhaka University and Shahid Beheshti University of Iran.

DU VC stressed the need for undertaking more joint collaborative academic and research programs on science and technology as well as cultural exchange programs among DU and Iranian universities.

He thanked the Iranian Cultural Counsellor to visit Dhaka University and keen interest in its academic and research activities.

The Cultural Counsellor said an excellent historical relationship has been prevailing between Bangladesh and Iran for a long time. These friendly ties between the two countries will be further strengthened in the days to come, he hoped. source: bss