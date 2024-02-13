IU fresher ‘ragged by BCL men’ again - Dainikshiksha

A fresher of the Al-Fiqh and Legal Studies department under 2022-23 academic session has allegedly been ragged by a group of activists of the Islamic University unit of Awami League-backed Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The incident came to light after the victim disclosed the matter to his classmates on Monday.

Campus sources said that a group of IU BCL unit activists led by Physical Education department’s second year student Mudachsir Khan Kafi and Islamic History and Culture department’s second year student Mohammad Sagor called the victim to their room at Lalon Shah Hall of the university.

They undressed the victim and tortured him there from 12 am to 4:30am on February 7 last.

Mudachsir Khan Kafi and Mohammad Sagor are the followers of IU BCL unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy.

The accused also assaulted the victim with a steel stick and hurled abusive words.

Contacted, the victim said Mudachsir Khan Kafi and Mohammad Sagor tortured him both physically and mentally.

Later, Hafiz, Nasim Ahmed Masum, Shahin Alam and Likhon loyal to IU BCL unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy settled the issue among them, he said.

When asked about lodging a complaint to the university administration in this connection, the victim said that he would not file any complaint over the incident.

Denying the allegation, Mohammad Sagor said that he was not involved in such an incident as he was not in the hall on that night.

Many students said that such incidents often happen on the campus and demanded stern action so that they could not dare to commit such a heinous act in the future.

IU BCL unit general secretary Nasim Ahmed Joy said that the issue was settled between the victim and the accused.

Organisational action will be taken against the accused involved in the incident if the victim lodge a complaint with them in this connection, he said.

IU Lalon Shah Hall provost Professor Aktar Hossain said that they will take legal action against the accused involved in the incident if the victim files a complaint.

On March 30, a group of BCL unit activists loyal to Nasim Ahmed Joy allegedly drove Mehedi Hasan, a third-year student of the finance and banking department, out of his allocated seat from Lalon Shah Hall.

On June 20, 2023, a fresher of the development studies department was allegedly tortured and humiliated by a group of activists of the Islamic University unit of the ruling Awami League-backed Bangladesh Chhatra League at Lalon Shah Hall of the university.

A group of IU BCL unit activists, including IU fine arts department’s second-year students Afif Hasan and Tonmoy Biswas called the victim to the same room and tortured him there mercilessly.

On February 12 night, a first-year female student of the finance and banking department was reportedly tortured and intimidated by the IU unit BCL vice-president Shanjida Chowdhury Ontora and her associates, including Tabassum, Mim, Urmi and Maobiya Jahan, in Deshratna Sheikh Hasina Hall on the university campus in Kushtia.

Ontora, at one stage, forced the victim to get undressed and videoed the incident on the mobile phone.

The university administration expelled Ontora and her four associates from the university on August 21.