Jamaat’s registration to remain cancelled: SC dismisses party’s appeal - Dainikshiksha

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today dismissed the leave-to-appeal filed by Jamaat-e-Islami, challenging a High Court verdict that cancelled its registration with the Election Commission earlier.

A five-member bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the dismissal order due to frequent absence of the party’s lawyers, including Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali, during the scheduled dates of hearing.

Though lawyer Ziaur Rahman, a representative of lawyer AJ Ali, today sought time for hearing, the Appellate Division dismissed it.

Advocate Tania Amir, who represented the writ petitioner, said the HC verdict that scrapped Jamaat-e-Islami's registration with the EC will remain in force following the dismissal order.

Jamaat-appointed lawyer AJ Ali had earlier sought six weeks' time from the SC for hearing the appeal due to his personal problems, but the Appellate Division rejected the time petition.

Later on November 12, the SC fixed November 19 for hearing the petition seeking ban of Jamaat’s political activities.

Earlier on November 6, the Appellate Division fixed November 12 for hearing the petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami challenging the HC order.

On June 26, lawyer Tania Amir filed a petition on behalf of Bangladesh Tariqat Federation’s Secretary General Rezaul Haque Chandpuri, seeking ban on the political activities including rallies, processions of the party until the deposition of the case filed over revoking the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party.

In August 2013, the HC declared Jamaat’s registration illegal following a writ petition filed in 2009 by Chandpuri and 24 others.

In the petition, they said Jamaat was a religion-based political party and it did not believe in the independence and sovereignty of Bangladesh.

After the HC judgment, EC kept the registration of Jamaat withheld.

On December 7, 2018, the EC issued a gazette notification revoking the registration of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami as a political party in compliance with the High Court order.source unb