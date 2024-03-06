Keep vigil against dishonest business people during Ramadan: PM asks RAB - Dainikshiksha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) force to be more vigilant against the dishonest businesses to help stablise the prices of the essentials during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

“Holy Ramadan is coming. During this month it is very unfortunate that some dishonest businessmen become more greedy instead of restraining the greed,” she said.

She was addressing the 20th founding anniversary of RAB at the elite force's headquarters in the capital's Kurmitola.

She mentioned that these business people start hoarding essential items for this Ramadan, hike the prices and play various types of tricks.

“Proper steps must be taken against these dishonest businessmen and smugglers,” she asked the RAB officials.

Hasina also directed the RAB personnel to intensify their drive against the counterfeit notes ahead of Eid-ul-fitr.

“The drive against these elements are going on and I am asking you to continue the drive,” she said.

Talking about the economic advancement during the Awami League tenure, the prime minister said it will grow further when the law and order will be under control and all law enforcing agencies will be vigilant.

“I know that there are some problems, we have to solve those by ourselves,” she said.

She mentioned that Ukraine-Russia war along with sanctions and counter sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic caused the inflation across the globe.

“As a result, the items we used to import from world market has been increased. Side by side the transport cost has also been increased,” she said.

In this connection the prime minister reiterated her call to create self dependency through producing those items within the country.

“Thats why I have urged all to utilise every inch of land for food production and increase all kinds of production,” she said.

She also said that for more investment in the special economic zones that the government is building across the country security and skilled workforce will be needed.

“So we have to build modern technology-based skilled manpower and we have to work keeping that in our mind,” she said.

On her arrival at the venue, the prime minister was given a guard of honour.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Director General (DG) of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain also spoke at the programme.

A documentary on recent activities of RAB was screened at the programme.

