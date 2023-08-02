Kyiv mayor says Russian drone attack targets Ukraine capital

Kyiv's mayor said Wednesday that a Russian drone attack on the capital overnight caused damage in multiple districts.

"As a result of the enemy attack on the capital and the fall of (unmanned aerial vehicle) wreckage, a non-residential building was damaged in the Solomyansky district," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Kyiv's busy Solomyansky district hosts an international airport.

"There was a tree fire in Svyatoshynsky district," Klitschko said, adding that no one was killed or wounded in the attack.

An AFP correspondent heard at least three explosions in Kyiv at around 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

In the Golosiivsky district, "parts of a drone fell on the playground" and a fire broke out in a non-residential building, the Kyiv city military administration said, adding that emergency services were on the scene.

The administration had earlier issued an alert for drone attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.

The southern Odesa region was also targeted by a drone attack on Wednesday, the regional military administration said on Telegram, without giving further details.

The attacks come a day after Russia said it downed a wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea. A skyscraper in Moscow's financial district was struck for the second time in days.

On Monday, Russia said it would intensify its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to drone attacks across its territory which it has blamed on Kyiv.

Last week, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, with all incoming drones shot down.

Source : BSS/AFP